Ranveer Singh opens up about difficult career phase before Dhurandhar's success

After the massive success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh has opened up about a difficult phase in his career that came before the film's release. Reflecting on the industry's unpredictable nature, the actor spoke about the ups and downs he faced and the gratitude he has for the global success of Aditya Dhar's directorial work.

In a recent video made for Reliance Industries, the actor spoke about his association with the Ambani family and the journey of Dhurandhar. Rather than portraying his career as a smooth upward trajectory, Singh acknowledged that the film industry comes with its share of highs and lows. "Career hai, ups and downs hote rehte hain," (There is career, there will be ups and downs) Singh said while reflecting on the period before Dhurandhar changed the trajectory of his career.

The actor went on to express his gratitude towards the Ambani family, particularly Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, for backing him and the film when he was not going through the strongest phase professionally. For Singh, the support was particularly meaningful because Dhurandhar was an ambitious project that required considerable faith from those involved. The film was mounted on a large scale under the direction of Aditya Dhar, with Jio Studios and B62 Studios backing the franchise.

The actor's acknowledgement of the Ambani family's support also highlights the close relationship between the franchise and Jio Studios, which co-produced the films.

After the success of Aditya Dhar's directorial, Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Pralay, a high-budget, high-budget post-apocalyptic zombie survival thriller directed by Jai Mehta and co-starring Kalyani Priyadarshan. (Agencies)

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