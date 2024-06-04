Raveena Tandon not drunk, false complaint filed: Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police clarified that a false complaint was filed against actor Raveena Tandon with the Khar Police, accusing her of being drunk, rash driving and assault.

Tandon shared a screenshot of a post from ‘Viral Bhayani’ on ‘X’ saying that the complainant filed a false complaint in the case and after checking the CCTV footage it was found that Raveena’s car did not hit anyone and she was not drunk.

The post said that while speaking to a Mumbai-based daily, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajtilak Roshan of Zone 9 said that the complaint was false.

“The complainant gave a false complaint in the alleged video. We checked the entire CCTV footage of the society and found that the actress’s driver was reversing the car from the road into the society when this family was crossing the same lane. The family stopped the car and told the driver that he should check if people were behind the car before reversing and an argument started between them,” the DCP said while speaking to the daily.

When the argument got heated, Raveena came to the spot to check on her driver and tried to protect him from the mob. The duo went to the Khar police station to file complaints but subsequently withdrew them.

“This argument escalated into abusive language, and actress Raveena Tandon arrived at the spot to check what had happened with her driver. The actress tried to protect the driver from the mob; however, the mob started abusing her. Both Raveena Tandon and the family went to the Khar police station and gave written complaints. Later, they both also submitted letters stating they did not want to register any complaints,” DCP Rajtilak Roshan explained.

DCP Rajtilak Roshan further stated, “Nobody was injured in this incident. We checked the CCTV footage, and the car did not hit anyone. The actress was not drunk.”

In another screenshot shared by Raveena in the same post, the Mumbai Police was quoted in an online portal saying that both parties denied making any complaints.

“Tandon’s driver was trying to reverse the car to park it, and three people from a family felt that they would get hit. After the argument, both parties left, and later, police reached the spot and questioned Tandon’s staff. The other party was also called to the Police station. Both parties denied making any complaints,” Mumbai Police was quoted as saying.

The post mentioned that the police statement came after the video of the incident went viral across social media platforms where Raveena Tandon is requesting people to calm down and can also be heard saying ‘don’t hit me.’

The video of the incident is doing rounds across social media platforms in which Raveena Tandon can be seen struggling around the people pushing her and wanting to beat her driver, it added.

There were accusations of her and her driver being drunk which were denied by Police as false allegations, it said. (ANI)

