Rekha to receive Excellence in Cinema Award at IFFM 2026

Veteran actress Rekha will attend the 2026 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) as the Guest of Honour, where she will hoist the Indian national flag during the festival’s Independence Day celebrations. She will also receive the prestigious Excellence in Cinema Award for her outstanding contribution to Indian cinema.

IFFM will mark the occasion with a special screening of Rekha’s iconic film Umrao Jaan. Expressing her excitement, Rekha said the film continues to hold a special place in her heart and that seeing it celebrated on a global stage is both humbling and emotional.

Thanking the festival for the honour, she said the award is not only a recognition of her journey but also a tribute to the filmmakers, writers, musicians, and collaborators who helped shape her career. She described cinema as the greatest blessing of her life.

IFFM Founder and Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange praised Rekha as a timeless icon whose influence extends beyond cinema and has become part of India’s cultural legacy. She said it is a privilege to welcome the legendary actress as Guest of Honour at this year’s festival.

Mitu also highlighted the significance of Rekha leading the annual Indian Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony in Melbourne, calling it a proud moment for the Indian community in Australia. She noted that the tradition has become one of the festival’s most meaningful events, celebrating India’s heritage and values, and said Rekha’s presence would add another memorable chapter to its legacy. (ANI)

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