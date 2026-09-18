Richie Mehta’s Phoolan receives standing ovation at the 51st Toronto International Film Festival

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is currently underway, featuring films from around the world. Among the Indian entries is Phoolan, directed and written by acclaimed filmmaker Richie Mehta, which premiered in the festival's Special Presentation section and received a strong response from audiences.

The Hindi action drama received a standing ovation from a packed audience of more than 2,000 at its World Premiere at Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre. The film also drew praise from critics and cinephiles following its screening at the 51st edition of TIFF.

Phoolan chronicles an extraordinary and turbulent 48-hour period in the life of Phoolan Devi. The film is based on her autobiography, I, Phoolan Devi: The Autobiography of India's Bandit Queen, and focuses on the formative experiences of a young woman who challenged the conventions imposed upon her and fought to determine her own fate. Speaking about the premiere, Mehta said Phoolan Devi's story needed to be told honestly and without compromise. He explained that the film focuses on a specific chapter of her life, contrasting her early years with the period when she became a widely known but misunderstood figure.

Mehta said the film seeks to move beyond the mythology surrounding Phoolan Devi and present the person behind the legend. He identified resilience, dignity and the courage to find one's voice as central themes of her story, adding that these ideas remain relevant across cultures and generations.

The filmmaker also credited Amazon MGM Studios for supporting his creative vision and providing the film with an international platform. Reflecting on the TIFF premiere, Mehta said seeing the audience rise to its feet and respond emotionally to the film showed that Phoolan Devi's story had connected with viewers.

Produced by Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Kanwal Kohli and Richie Mehta, Phoolan is a Namah Pictures production. Following its TIFF premiere, the film is set to premiere on Prime Video in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide soon. (Agencies)

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