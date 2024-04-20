Rihanna teases fans with new album details

After years of waiting for an album from Rihanna, we finally know for sure that it’s definitely happening. Rihanna believes that the songs in her upcoming album are really good and that she can’t wait for people to hear it already. So what’s stopping you girl? In an update to her much-impending album, Rihanna said that the songs she’s been working on are “so good”.

Rihanna hasn’t released a studio album since her last in 2016. It was called “Anti”. The singer-businesswoman teased that she will surely release a new album when she walked the red carpet for the launch of her new Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone sneaker. She told Entertainment Weekly, “I already got stuff that I feel like I can make hits out of. Yeah, really.”

She added, “Me and Rocky are really trying to figure out who is going to use what because it’s so good.”

When asked for a timeline, Rihanna quickly said that she will not be able to put a date to it at the moment. She said, “I wanna know, too.” As for what the album will look like visually, she said, “It’s weird. My brain is working backward right now. I usually have the music first, and the music leads me into all of these visual opportunities, and now I’m having all of these visuals.”

Rihanna added, “I don’t have the songs for them yet. But maybe that’s the key, this time. Maybe the visual ideas are leading me to the songs that I need to make.” (Agencies)

