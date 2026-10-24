Ryan Gosling's Dead Man’s Bones returns after 17 years with new music arriving before Halloween

Ryan Gosling is known for showcasing his musical talent in films such as La La Land and Barbie, but his connection with music extends beyond the big screen. The Hollywood actor is also part of Dead Man's Bones, a musical duo he formed with musician Zach Shields, known for its eerie sound and fascination with supernatural themes. After years away from releasing new material, the band is making a comeback, sparking excitement among fans curious to hear what the duo has been working on.

Ryan Gosling is revisiting his musical side with the return of Dead Man's Bones, the band he formed with musician Zach Shields. The duo is set to release new music on October 27, ending a 17-year wait since their debut album arrived in 2009.

The announcement came through a video shared on the band's Instagram account. Instead of offering a conventional preview of the upcoming release, the clip builds an eerie atmosphere with a voice reciting a poem filled with references to ghosts, shadows and darkness. A young girl then appears to reveal the release date, keeping the project's supernatural aesthetic at the centre of the announcement.

Fans flooded the comment section expressing excitement, and one user wrote, "This is EPIC and long overdue." Another user wrote, "I literally have your song tattooed on me. I can't wait.""I feel like I was living under a rock right now, but I am so happy to see so many people happy at this moment thank to you. "The world needs more kindness and joy right now, and art brings people together," wrote the third user. (Agencies)

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