Samantha Ruth Prabhu ties the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in a traditional ceremony on Monday. While reports were doing the rounds that the couple will be entering matrimony soon, the 'Yashoda' actress formally announced the new chapter in her life through a special social media post.

Samantha took to her official Instagram handle and dropped some beautiful moments from her simple, traditional yet elegant nuptials.

While the bride was a sight for the sore eyes in a red silk saree with golden embellishments, the director opted for a white kurta pajama with a cream Nehru jacket for the special day.

Samantha's bridal look was further enhanced with some heavy gold jewelry, along with a gajra, mehendi, and complementary makeup.

The post captioned, "(white heart emoji) 01.12.2025(white heart emoji)" showed the newlyweds exchanging wedding rings and praying before commencing their new journey.

As per reports, the two got married at Isha Foundation's Linga Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

For the unaware, Samantha is believed to have first met Raj during the shoot of the Amazon Prime Video series, "The Family Man 2", in which she played a powerful role.

The two once again joined hands for the web show, "Citadel: Honey Bunny", co-starring Varun Dhawan.

The rumours of Samantha and Raj being in a relationship began to circulate as the two were seen together at various events. (IANS)

