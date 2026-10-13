Sanjay Dutt Praises 21-Year-Old Producer Anupriya Nagar for 'Hanuman Ansh' Success

Actor Sanjay Dutt has lauded 21-year-old producer Anupriya Nagar for her work on the film 'Hanuman Ansh', calling her journey remarkable and wishing her success in her future projects.

Sanjay shared a picture on Instagram that showed him posing with Anupriya and praised her for the work she has done at such a young age. The actor, who has been part of the film industry for decades, said he had seen many films come and go, but Anupriya's work stood out to him.

Congratulating the young producer, Sanjay wrote, "I've seen films come and go, and some make history. But what you've achieved for @hanumanansh at just 21 is truly remarkable! @anupriyanagar2709."

The actor also lauded Anupriya for bringing people to support the film. The actor said her passion had helped turn a small film into something much bigger.

"It takes passion to turn a small film into something so big, and the way you've brought people together, with everyone's blessings, is outstanding!" he wrote.

"God bless you, bachcha. I'm so proud of you and will always stand by you in all your projects. Your story has only just begun," he added.

'Hanuman Ansh' is written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film is based on the life and teachings of Neeb Karori Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji. (ANI)

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