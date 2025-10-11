Assam: Zubeen Garg’s PSOs arrested; 7 persons in custody so far

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a further development in the Zubeen Garg death case, the two PSOs allotted to Zubeen Garg were arrested today. With the latest arrests, the SIT has so far arrested 7 persons in connection with the probe.

During the investigation, it was found that the two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, had big financial transactions through their bank accounts, amounting to more than Rs 1 crore.

Earlier, the two PSOs were suspended from service by the Assam Police in light of the findings. In the last few days, the two PSOs had been facing a barrage of questions from the SIT relating to the investigation. Finally, the duo was arrested today.

It needs to be mentioned that those already arrested are organiser of the Northeast Festival Shyamkanu Mahanta; Zubeen’s manager Siddharth Sharma; musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami; co-singer Amritprabha Mahanta; and Zubeen’s cousin and suspended DSP Sandipan Garg.

On Friday, the SIT recorded the statements of several more people.

So far, only one Singapore-based person, Rupkamal Kalita, appeared before the SIT and answered their questions on Tuesday and Wednesday. After completion of his questioning, the police took Rupakamal to LGBI airport on Wednesday night, where he boarded a flight out of Guwahati.

Moreover, the name of a girl, Sushmita Goswami, who was on the yacht trip during which Zubeen died, had emerged. Today, Sushmita Goswami’s father, Sukumar Goswami, admitted before the media that his daughter was part of the group that went on the yacht trip.

Sukumar Goswami told the media today, “We’ve come to learn from the media that Sushmita has been summoned to appear before the SIT. The whole group, including my daughter, had been questioned by the Singapore Police after they were detained. On the day of the incident on September 19, they had been detained until about 11.30 PM and interrogated about the incident before being conditionally released by the Singapore police. Their mobile phones were also taken into their custody for about 4 days, and the data on the phones was also collected. Following the first day of detention, they were subsequently called by the Singapore Police several times. They were also told that their statements would be placed before a magistrate, and the magistrate will call them again for their statements.”

He went on to say, “I think she should come back to Assam with due permission of the Singapore authorities and give her statement to the SIT here. We, including my daughter Sushmita, want justice for Zubeen Garg. Our entire family is shocked at the incident.”

Meanwhile, a team from Assam Police is reportedly seeking permission from the Singapore government to visit Singapore through the Indian government.

Also Read: Going to enact two more Acts to safeguard indigenous people: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Also Watch: