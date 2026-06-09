Schmigadoon! and Liberation Triumph as Death of a Salesman Revival Dominates 79th Tony Awards

New York (ANI): The 79th Tony Awards celebrated the best of Broadway on Sunday night, with Schmigadoon! winning Best Musical and Bess Wohl's Liberation taking home the prestigious Best Play award at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

While the evening's top honours were shared between original productions, the revival of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman emerged as the biggest overall winner, collecting six Tony Awards. The production secured the award for Best Revival of a Play and also won in several technical categories, including direction, lighting design, scenic design and sound design. Veteran actor Laurie Metcalf added to the show's success by winning Featured Actress in a Play, earning her third career Tony Award.

Schmigadoon!, based on the former Apple TV+ musical comedy series, entered the ceremony tied with The Lost Boys as the most nominated production, with 12 nominations each. The musical converted four of those nominations into wins, taking home Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical for creator Cinco Paul, Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations.

The Lost Boys, adapted from the 1987 cult vampire film, also enjoyed a successful evening with four awards. The production swept the featured acting categories in musicals, with Ali Louis Bourzgui winning Featured Actor in a Musical and Shoshana Bean taking Featured Actress in a Musical. It also won for Scenic Design and Lighting Design of a Musical.

Among the acting honours, John Lithgow won Lead Actor in a Play for Giant, while Lesley Manville received Lead Actress in a Play for her performance in Oedipus. The revival of Ragtime dominated the lead musical acting categories, with Joshua Henry and Caissie Levy winning Lead Actor and Lead Actress in a Musical, respectively. The production also secured Best Revival of a Musical, finishing with four awards.

Alden Ehrenreich earned his first Tony Award for Featured Actor in a Play for Becky Shaw. Meanwhile, Cats: The Jellicle Ball won three awards, including Best Direction of a Musical and Best Choreography. Costume designer Qween Jean made history as the first openly transgender winner of Best Costume Design of a Musical.

Hosted by singer P!nk, the ceremony featured performances and tributes celebrating Broadway's enduring legacy. The 2026 Tony Awards showcased a blend of acclaimed revivals and innovative original productions, with Schmigadoon!, Liberation and Death of a Salesman emerging as the night’s standout successes. (ANI)

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