Shilpa Shetty Rings In 51 With Playful Message: ‘Growing Up Was Never Part of the Plan’

Actress Shilpa Shetty marked her birthday with a lighthearted and playful message, reflecting her youthful outlook on life. Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, she wrote that “growing up was never part of the plan,” embracing a fun and carefree attitude as she celebrated her special day. Shilpa posted a quirky video of herself in which she is seen sitting on her lap and smiling. Alongside the clip, the ‘Hungama’ actress wrote, “Birthday or no, growing up was never part of the plan.”

On her 51st birthday, Shilpa Shetty received heartfelt birthday wishes from her husband Raj Kundra, sister Shamita Shetty, and other close friends and family on social media. Raj Kundra shared a special video montage where he highlighted the qualities that Shilpa embodies in his life.

He captioned the post, “A different Birthday post this year … Not about celebrations or moments. But about what you truly mean and stand for in my life. Strength when life gets difficult. Grace when emotions overflow. Faith when everything feels uncertain. And light even in the darkest phases. You have always carried the energy of a Devi nurturing, protecting, forgiving and fiercely strong all at once Happy Birthday my love. May Maa bless you with everything your heart deserves @theshilpashetty.” (IANS)

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