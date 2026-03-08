Anil Kapoor sings ’Tere ghar ke samne ek ghar banaunga’ for Anupam Kher on his birthday

Two prominent names in the entertainment industry, Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher, are extremely close buddies. Not just that, these two also happen to be neighbours.

As Anupam turned a year older on Saturday, Anil wished him on his special day by singing the popular old track ‘Tere ghar ke samne ek ghar banaunga’, originally crooned by Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi. In the clip published by Anil on the Stories section of his Instagram, he was seen trying to communicate with Anupam, who is standing on his balcony. As Anil and Anupam are unable to hear each other clearly due to the distance, the ‘Animal’ actor sweetly ends the conversation by singing “‘Tere ghar ke samne” for his friend.

He further added a text overlay in the video, pointing out all the downsides of having your friend as your neighbour. “Tere ghar ke samne ek ghar banaunga...”Kabhi kabhi lagta hain ye line mujhe thodi bhari pad gayi...because the neighbour can land up anytime...without informing...constantly coming and going!, “ Anil shared.

However, later Anil sweetly admitted that he would not have it any other way. The ‘Mr India’ actor went on to add, “But honestly, I wouldn’t have it any other way. Happy Birthday my dear friend @anupamKher Love you! (red heart emoji)”. (IANS)

