Is Sabarmati jail inmate Lawrence Bishnoi new favourite of Bollywood ‘has beens’

Dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has once again come under the scanner of law enforcement agencies in India after the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. However, it’s not just the law enforcement agencies that are tracking the footprints of the gangster who operates from jail in captivity. Bishnoi seems to have caught the fancy of Bollywood as well. However, so far it’s only the band of ‘has beens’ that seems to be enamoured by Bishnoi.

Self-proclaimed film critic, Kamaal R. Khan, professionally known as KRK, has become hyper-active on X, formerly Twitter in the light of Baba’s murder.

He expressed his wish to cast Bishnoi as the lead in the second part of his universally panned film ‘Deshdrohi’. KRK took to his X, and wrote, “I offer my film #Deshdrohi2 to #Lawrence Bishnoi because he looks like a perfect hero. He will look good, when he will do real action in the film. So I request to @HMOIndia to allow him to work”.

KRK also pointed at Salman and said that he would like to cast the Bollywood superstar as the villain against Bishnoi, as he posted, “And I will request to Budhaoo to play villain in the same film”.

Acclaimed filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who once made path-breaking films but is now reduced to storyteller with interesting anecdotes from Bollywood, also took to his X, and shard a rather thought-provoking text.

He wrote, “A lawyer turned gangster wants to take revenge for a deer’s death by killing a superstar and as a warning orders some of his gang of 700 , which he recruited through Facebook to first kill a big politician who is a close friend of the star. The police can’t catch him because he is under the protection of the government in a jail and his spokesman speaks from abroad. If a Bollywood writer comes up with a story like this they will thrash him for writing the most unbelievable and ridiculous story ever”.

Not just this, RGV went on to heap praise on Bishnoi for his good looks. He further mentioned, “If a film is based on the biggest gangster, no filmmaker will cast a guy who looks like Dawood Ibrahim or Chhota Rajan. But here, I don’t know a single film star who is more good looking than B (Bishnoi)”.

Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali also expressed her wish to get on a Zoom call With Lawrence Bishnoi. She wrote on Instagram, “This is a direct message to Lawrence Bishnoi. Hello, Lawrence brother, I have heard and also seen that you are making zoom calls from jail as well, so I want to talk to you. Please let me know how this can happen? Rajasthan is my favourite place in the whole world. I want to come to your temple for worship, but let’s have a zoom call first and we can have some more talks after the worship. Believe me, these talks are for your benefit. It will be a great favour if you can share your mobile number. Thank you”. (IANS)

