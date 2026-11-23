Actor Ranveer Singh and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a light-hearted moment at the Global Peace Honours 2026 in Mumbai, where Sachin praised Ranveer's portrayal of former India captain Kapil Dev in the film '83. During their interaction, Ranveer asked Sachin who would make a good cricketer and who would make a good actor if they swapped roles.

Calling it a "googly", Sachin recalled Ranveer's fast-bowling scenes in the 2021 sports drama and praised his performance. He said Ranveer had portrayed Kapil Dev so convincingly that he could imagine the actor on the cricket field.

Reflecting on India's historic 1983 Cricket World Cup triumph under Kapil Dev's captaincy, Sachin said the victory had marked the beginning of his own cricketing journey. He added that Ranveer could make a good cricketer and invited him to the nets to bowl for him sometime. Answering the other part of Ranveer's question, Sachin joked that cricketers were familiar with acting, both on the field and in films. He mentioned former cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Sreesanth and Irfan Pathan, who had appeared in movies.

Directed and written by Kabir Khan, '83' chronicled India's 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Sajid Nadiadwala jointly backed the film. (IANS)

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