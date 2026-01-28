Shahid Kapoor, Disha Patani bring electrifying chemistry in ‘Aashiqon Ki Colony’ song from ‘O’Romeo’

The second song from Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer film ‘O’Romeo’ has been unveiled, packed with electrifying dance moves, peppy music, and a magnetic chemistry between Shahid and Disha Patani.

Titled ‘Aashiqon Ki Colony’, the song opens on a poetic note, with Shahid entering as the “raw and untamed” Ustara, while Disha clearly steals the spotlight in her glamorous avatar.

Both look flawless and utterly charming on the screen, with their unfiltered performances enhancing the song’s vibrant visuals and infectious mood. Composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and lyrics from Gulzar, ‘Aashiqon Ki Colony’ has been sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Javed Ali. Earlier on Monday, the makers teased the song’s release with a teaser video and wrote, “Aashiqon Ki Colony Mein Ghar Le Liya!! #AashiqonKiColony out tomorrow! #SajidNadiadwala presents A #VishalBhardwaj film. #ORomeo releasing in cinemas on 13th Feb, 2026.”

The first song ‘Hum To Tere Hi Liye’ was unveiled earlier this month.

Set against the gritty, brooding backdrop of O’Romeo, ‘Hum To Tere Hi Liye The’ becomes a striking emotional contrast where harsh realities collide with fragile emotions. The composition by Vishal Bhardwaj bears his signature depth and melodic gravitas, while the poetic lyrics by the legendary Gulzar lend the song timeless elegance.

Brought to life by the soulful voice of Arijit Singh, the track lingers long after the final note, resonating with the ache of love remembered and love lost.

O’Romeo will release during Valentine’s Week on February 13, 2026. (ANI)

