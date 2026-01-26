Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu celebrate 11 years of marital bliss

Celebrity star couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are basking in 11 years of their marital bliss, celebrating their wedding anniversary with heartfelt posts.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Soha and Kunal expressed their love for each other, celebrating their relationship with much love and warmth. Soha Ali Khan dropped a candid video, featuring pictures with her actor-husband along with videos capturing their special moments from vacations, festivals, family gatherings, and more.

“I always knew you were different Kunal and then, eleven years ago, we decided to take the plunge and make it official. Best decision ever. Happy anniversary @kunalkemmu my 11/10,” she wrote.

The ‘Single Papa’ star also dropped a carousel of pictures to mark their wedding anniversary.

He simply wrote “11” along with hashtags of “#shaadikahappybirthday #happyanniversary.”

The couple received heartwarming greetings and messages from their fans and friends from the industry, including Neha Dhupia, Bipasha Basu, and Farah Khan.

“Opposites do make a marriage work,” Farah Khan wrote.

Soha’s sister, Saba added, “Happppyyyy Anniversary my beautiful sister n brother, lots more to come. Love u guys.” Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished the couple on their anniversary with a sweet post.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017.

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu was recently seen in Netflix’s family series ‘Single Papa’. The show, which focuses on a single father and his family, received a strong response from viewers after its release. (ANI)

Also Read: Palash was caught with another woman, beaten up by Mandhana’s family: Cricketer’s friend