‘Shall I send Lawrence Bishnoi’: Famed Bollywood writer Salim Khan Receives Fresh Death Threats

Famed Bollywood writer Salim Khan has received fresh death threats from an unknown woman who warned him of sending a dreaded gangster to eliminate him, a police official said here on Thursday.

This is the second time that Salim Khan — the father of Bollywood megastar Salman Khan — has been targeted with a death ultimatum in the recent past, just near his residence, Galaxy Apartment in Bandra West.

In the latest instance, the purported threat emanated from a man and woman sporting a ‘burqa’ and arriving on a scooter at the Bandra Bandstand where the legendary writer was on his morning walk, at around 8.45 a.m on Wednesday.

Feeling exhausted at one point, Khan sat down to rest on the promenade in front of the Windermere Building, and the scooterist couple arrived from the Galaxy Building side.

The duo accosted Khan and asked him, “Lawrence Bishnoi ko bheju kya?” (Should I send Lawrence Bishnoi?), before they took a u-turn and sped off from there.

Based on a complaint by his personal bodyguard, Deepak Borse, the Bandra Police Station has registered a case against the unknown couple and is investigating the matter, said Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Marathe.

In a statement, Marathe added that the police are scanning the CCTV footage in the vicinity and launched a hunt for the couple, though they have yet to be tracked.

This is yet another ultimatum in the series of threats received by the Khan father-son duo in the past few months, sending shudders in Bollywood circles.

It may be recalled that at dawn on April 14 this year, two unidentified persons on a motorcycle had opened indiscriminate fire at the Khans’ residence in Galaxy Apartment, though there were no injuries.

Later that day, the Bishnoi gang openly claimed responsibility for the attack and also termed it the ‘first and last warning’ to the Khan family, shocking entertainment circles.

The two accused — Vicky Gupta, 24, and Sagar Pal, 23 — were arrested from Bhuj town in Gujarat’s Kachchh district, barely 325 km away from the India-Pakistan border. (IANS)

