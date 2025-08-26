Shehnaaz Gill struggles with marriage dilemma across two generations

The first official teaser for Shehnaaz Gill’s upcoming Punjabi film, ‘Ikk Kudi’, has been unveiled on Monday. “Excited to share! Ikk Kudi teaser, I hope you will like it. Even if the world changes, some stories never change,” Shehnaaz wrote on Instagram, while sharing the teaser. Set across two different generations, the film appears to be focused on the story of two girls and their dilemma with getting married. The teaser opens with a glimpse from 1955 and then 2025, with Shehnaaz Gill taking centrestage as the female lead. “When it comes to girls, some things never really change. First, their dreams and wishes about their weddings. And second, their fears about their weddings,” the actor said in the teaser.

The visuals perfectly present the mixed emotions of a girl who is moving towards an arranged marriage. It also offers a look inside the chaotic journey of the character, followed by some hilarious family drama. Made under the banner of Raaya Picturez, Amor Films, and Shehnaaz Gill Productions, ‘Ikk Kudi’ is produced by Kaushal Joshi, Amarjit Singh Saron, and Shehnaaz. It is written and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, with a worldwide release by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. (ANI)

