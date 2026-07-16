‘She’s the glue that holds us all together’: Alia Bhatt gets emotional at BFF Akanksha Ranjan’s wedding

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt turned emotional while delivering a heartfelt speech at the wedding celebrations of her longtime best friend, Akanksha Ranjan.

In a video shared by Akanksha Ranjan, from the wedding festivities, captured Alia speaking fondly about Akanksha and the special place she holds in their close-knit circle of friends.

Calling the bride “the glue that holds us all together,” Alia praised Akanksha for nurturing unique and meaningful bonds with everyone in the group.

In her speech, Alia said, “She’s the glue that holds us all together. She has the most perfect, special, individual relationship with every girl in the group and she always shows up.”

The actress then revealed the moment that left her emotional during the ceremony. “Which is why today when she showed up, walking down this beautiful aisle, looking like a dream, of course I was looking at her but I first looked at Shari. Because I’m like, that’s the boy she’s marrying. And looking at the tears in his eyes, I was like, it’s a good thing,” she said. Another touching speech came from Akanksha ‘s sister, actress Anushka Ranjan, who spoke about the bride’s unconditional love and caring nature. (IANS)

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