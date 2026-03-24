Shilpa Shetty calls ‘Reverse Hypers’ one of the most underrated glute builders

Shilpa Shetty remains one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, even at 50, and the credit goes to her strict workout regime and clean eating habits.

Along with maintaining that picture-perfect physique for the camera, Shilpa also motivates others by sharing glimpses from her intense workout sessions on social media.

On Monday, the 'Dhadkan' actress took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a video of herself performing the Reverse Hypers. Shilpa termed it as one of the most underrated exercises for building the glute muscle.

Mentioning the benefits of the exercise in the caption, the 'Sukhee' actress penned,

• Strong glute activation – Effectively targets the gluteus maximus through hip extension.

• Lower-back friendly – Strengthens the posterior chain while decompressing the spine.

• Builds hip extension strength – Great carryover to squats, deadlifts, and athletic movements.

• Balanced posterior chain – Engages glutes, hamstrings, and lower back together.

• Reduces lower-back stiffness – Controlled reps can improve circulation and support spinal health.(sic)"

Shilpa advised all the fitness junkies to do 3 sets of the exercise with 15 to 18 reps in each set. According to her, rest of around 45–60 seconds should be taken between each set.

Reacting to the post, Shilpa's businessman husband Raj Kundra shared a hilarious comment saying, "That’s Glutiful", followed by several emojis.

While Shilpa follows a strict diet most of the time, she is still a foodie at heart. (IANS)

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