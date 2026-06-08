Shilpa Shetty Shares Fitness Mantra at 51: Five everyday yoga habits for a healthy lifestyle

At 51, Shilpa Shetty continues to captivate her fans and audiences with her charm and toned body. But what’s the key? It’s her fitness that makes her confident and young, proving that age is no barrier. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at five of her yoga habits that keep her fit and energetic, which an individual can add to their lifestyle.

Sun Salutations (Surya Namaskar)

The actress’s iconic Surya Namaskar features a 12-step procedure. The yoga asana boosts stamina, helps tone muscles, and improves flexibility within an individual. The art form also helps regularise menstrual cycles and improve blood circulation for glowing skin.

Pranayama (Breathwork)

To bring calmness and relief into your daily life, try this yoga asana suggested by the actress, which focuses on using specific breathing techniques to manage stress, boost lung health, and balance the nervous system. To achieve a calmer, clearer, and more harmonious connection, take tips from Shetty and start including deep inhalation, breath retention, and exhalation in your morning routine.

Malasana (Garland Pose)

The famous yoga asana Malasana helps boost lower-body strength, flexibility, and overall joint health. The Bollywood actress highlights its core benefits for her fans and explains how it improves hip mobility, spine alignment, and digestion.

Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

Being an advocate of yoga, Shilpa Shetty frequently shares her routines for building balance, posture, and mindfulness. Her Vrikshasana highlights both the physical aspects to help with your posture and the mental focus required to achieve proper alignment.

Ayurvedic drink

Apart from yoga asanas, Shilpa Shetty has also been seen sharing her Ayurvedic drink recipe. Her go-to Ayurvedic drink is made with warm water, haldi, black pepper, and ghee. She drinks it in the morning to boost her metabolism, aid digestion, and reduce inflammation. (Agencies)

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