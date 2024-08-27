Shraddha Kapoor beats Priyanka Chopra to become 2nd most followed Indian on Instagram

Stree 2” actress Shraddha Kapoor is soaking in the success of her recently released horror-comedy film. Well, the movie is creating magic at the box office as it is breaking records with its massive collection. “Stree 2” success has made Shraddha Kapoor reach another milestone and she is now the second most-followed Indian star with 91.9 million followers. She has beaten Priyanka Chopra by a margin of 91.8 million followers. Actress Shraddha Kapoor has gained a lot of fame and followers post her performance in “Stree 2”. A few days ago, Shraddha surpassed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Instagram, with 91.3 million followers.

Virat Kohli holds the first spot on Insta and is the most followed Indian star on the social media platform with 270 million followers. After Virat, Shraddha ranks in the second spot and Priyanka in the third spot. Alia and Deepika rank next with 85.2 million and 79.9 million followers respectively. (Agencies)

Also Read: 'Leads to rise of women objectification': Kangana Ranaut’s take on online content

Also watch: