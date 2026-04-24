Sidhant Gupta reveals his birthday ritual: welcoming the day with a film and time with his mother

Actor Sidhant Gupta has revealed his plans and birthday ritual as he turned a year older on Thursday.

“I have a birthday ritual of welcoming my birthday by watching a film. Last year, I watched ‘Sinners’, and this year, I might go and see ‘The Drama’,” he shared, offering a glimpse into a tradition that reflects both his love for cinema and his introspective nature.

Sidhant shared that this time his mother will be visiting him as well.

“My mother is also coming, so I will spend some time with her too,” said the actor, who represented J&K in national level under-14 cricket, under-17 swimming and under-19 basketball.

Sidhant made his film debut in 2012 with Tutiya Dil and starred in the show Tashan-e-Ishq as well as in the films Bhoomi and Operation Romeo. He has since had leading roles in the streaming series Jubilee and Freedom at Midnight.

The actor was last seen in Black Warrant as Charles Sobhraj. The crime drama thriller television series is based on the 2019 non-fiction book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury. (IANS)

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