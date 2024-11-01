‘Singham Again’ books massive worldwide release with more than 1900 international screens

The upcoming multi-starrer movie ‘Singham Again’ has set a massive scale for its worldwide release. As the fight for the box-office victory gets intense between ‘Singham Again’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, the former has a 60% dominant share of screens in India across National cinema chains.

The audience will also get to enjoy a superior IMAX experience across India. Worldwide, the movie has booked over 1,900 screens, including 197 screens in Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji. Singham will debut in North America in more than 760 screens despite clashing with other Tamil and Hindi releases, while the UK and Ireland will host an impressive 224 cinemas.

Jyoti Deshpande, President Media and Content business RIL, said, “We promised you that ‘Singham Again’ is a celebratory film tailormade for Diwali with the biggest ensemble of your favourite stars in your favourite cop universe and the wait is over. We have secured the widest possible showcasing for the film in India and overseas including the spectacular IMAX version in India”.

“The only people that need to buy tickets are the audiences and the fans are already making the advance ticket bookings roar. Jio Studios has had a dream run at the box office this year and we will confidently wow the audiences once again. This is a period of positivity and prosperity and we wish our partners, our theatre chains as well as the audiences a very happy Diwali and thank them in advance for sharing their festivity with ‘Singham Again’”, she added.

Rohit Shetty’s films are perfect family entertainers, and ‘Singham Again’ is no different with its massive starcast. The film combines drama, emotion, and action that will appeal to all ages. It reunites the iconic characters from Rohit’s cop universe including Bajirao Singham, Sooryavanshi, and Simba.

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

Presented by Jio Studios in association with Rohit Shetty Picturez and Ajay Devgn Films. In collaboration with Reliance Entertainment and Madman Ventures. The film is a Rohit Shetty Film Production, produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Rohit Shetty. The film is set to release in cinemas on November 1. (IANS)

