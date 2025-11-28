Social media star Orry appears for questioning in Rs 252-crore drugs case

Social media star Orhan Awatramani a.k.a Orry on Wednesday appeared before Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), Ghatkopar unit regarding the Rs 252-crore mephedrone (MD) trafficking case. Many fans and paparazzi were present at the office, and they mobbed him upon his arrival.

The social media influencer was earlier summoned on November 20, but, reportedly due to his unavailability, he was issued a second summons on November 26. Complying with the Crime Branch's direction, he presented himself today.

Orry was spotted in a brown argyle polo shirt along with his bodyguards. As soon as he stepped out of the vehicle, the crowd rushed towards him for photos and videos. As he was being escorted through the mob, an ANC officer apparently held him by his arm, to which Orry said, "Why is he pulling? Aisa mat kheecho…"

In no time, the videos and photos of the scene went viral, and social media was flooded with comments. (Agencies)

