Subhash Ghai Celebrates Aamir Khan's Legacy: 'What's So Special About Him?'

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai recently shared a special post celebrating superstar Aamir Khan and highlighted what, according to him, makes the actor one of the most distinctive personalities in Indian cinema.

Subhash Ghai listed five milestones from Aamir's career, including Lagaan, Dangal, Taare Zameen Par and Sitaare Zameen Par, while also praising him as an actor, producer and philnthropist. Sharing a picture with Aamir on his social media account, Subhash Ghai asked, "What's so special about Aamir Khan?"

LAGAAN: He brought Indian commercial cinema to the Oscars and placed India at the forefront.

DANGAL: He played a father from Indian soil and delivered a record-breaking blockbuster worldwide, including in China.

TAARE ZAMEEN PAR: He produced a blockbuster cult film that changed the mindset of Indians on the issue of dyslexia.

SITAARE ZAMEEN PAR: He produced and acted in another superhit film highlighting the spirit of people with disabilities, making it a memorable film.

AAMIR KHAN: The most loved and versatile actor on the big screen, as well as a profound producer, philosopher, philanthropist and great friend to the Hindi film industry. "Thank you, Aamir." Calling Aamir "the most loved and versatile actor on the big screen", Subhash Ghai further praised him as "a profound producer, a philosopher, philanthropist and a great friend to the Hindi film industry." (IANS)

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