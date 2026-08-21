Sonam Kapoor Ends Postpartum Sabbatical With Glamorous Return at Mumbai Jewellery Event

Actress and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor made a striking appearance at a luxury jewellery showcase in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The actress was seen turning heads in an elegant black saree paired with statement jewellery.

The actress, through her post on social media, stated that she is 'coming out of postpartum sabbatical' as she stepped out for the event.

For the event, Sonam opted for a black saree featuring detailed metallic-gold along the border and 'pallu'. The saree also featured traditional embroidered motifs in shades of gold and brown She paired it with a black blouse with gold-striped detailing on the sleeves.

The actress accessorised the look with an elaborate diamond and gemstone-studded necklace, matching earrings and statement rings. For the hair, she chose to neatly pull it back into a sleek bun, with a dewy makeup look.

Talking about Sonam, over the years, she has built a distinct style identity in the world of fashion.

Her relationship with fashion has been closely intertwined with her sister Rhea Kapoor, who has frequently styled her for major public appearances. Rhea, for the uninitiated, is a film producer and fashion designer,stylist. (IANS)

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