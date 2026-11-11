Soni Razdan shares glimpses of Kapoor family’s Diwali celebration

Actress Soni Razdan gave fans a glimpse of an intimate Kapoor family gathering on the occasion of Diwali. Sharing a picture which featured many members of the family, including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Soni added a Happy Diwali sticker.

Also seen in the frame were Armaan Jain, his wife Anissa Malhotra Jain, Aadar Jain and Rima Jain, along with Soni Razdan. Soni shared the picture on her social media account with a colourful "Shubh Deepawali" graphic placed above the picture.

In another social media story, Soni shared a picture of her son-in-law and superstar Ranbir Kapoor with her husband Mahesh Bhatt. (IANS)

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