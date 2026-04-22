Sonu Nigam recalls massaging Asha Bhosle’s feet during painful heel spur on 1996 US tour

Bollywood stalwart Singer Sonu Nigam recalled a very fond memory featuring the legendary singer Asha Bhosle from their USA tour in 1996.

The singer, in a video posted by him on his social media account, shared how he would massage Asha Bhosle’s feet during a 1996 US tour when she was suffering from a painful heel spur.

Opening up about the incident, Sonu said, “At that time, there was a spur in her heel. My mother had it too, so I knew how to treat it with my hands. She couldn’t stand properly. I told her I know how to fix it. After a few shows, I went to her room and massaged her feet and she got better.”

He added how even years after the incident, Asha Bhosle still remembered the gesture for years. “She would keep asking me, ‘Do you remember, you massaged my feet there?’ And I would say yes, because I had seen my mother go through the same thing. It’s like a bone thorn in the heel, caused by calcium overgrowth pr something like that,” he said.

Recalling his early association with the singer, Sonu shared, “In the beginning of 1996, I performed with her for the first time in Mumbai at Rashish Shah’s son’s wedding. She had a sore throat and asked me to sing her iconic song Jhoothe Naina Bole, with her. She didn’t need me, she was a great singer, but she still asked me to be a part of her singing. That meant a lot.”

Sonu further remembering his US tour with Asha Bhosle and Amit Kumar later that year said, “In June 1996, I performed with Asha ji and Amit Kumar ji in America. Those were unforgettable days.”

Sharing another fond memory, he said, “I remember in Vancouver, she asked me if I wanted to eat rice. I said yes, and she cooked for me. It was my sheer good luck.” (IANS)

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