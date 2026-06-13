‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ to Hit Indian Theatres a Day Before Global Release

Indian Marvel fans have a reason to celebrate as Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, will release in Indian theatres on July 30, 2026—one day before its global release on July 31. Sony Pictures announced that the film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Sony shared the news on Instagram, saying, “India, get ready to swing first,” sparking excitement among Marvel fans eager for the next chapter of Peter Parker’s story.

The film is the latest entry in the blockbuster Spider-Man franchise by Sony and Marvel. While plot details remain under wraps, fans are speculating about new villains, returning characters and the future of Spider-Man after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Holland recently revealed that additional scenes are being shot to enhance the final version of the movie. Speaking to Variety, he said the film already works well and that the new scenes are aimed at adding more humour and refining a villain storyline.

Since debuting as Spider-Man, Holland has become one of Marvel’s biggest stars. His first standalone film, Spider-Man: Homecoming, earned USD 880 million worldwide. It was followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home, which grossed USD 1.1 billion, while No Way Home became a global phenomenon, earning USD 1.9 billion at the box office. (ANI)

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