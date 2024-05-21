Srikanth Box Office: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Mints Rs 1.50 Crore on its 11th Day

Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Srikanth’ maintains its robust performance at the box office, raking in Rs 1.5 crore on its second Monday, as per Sacnilk’s early estimates.
The collection saw a slight uptick due to the election day in Maharashtra and West Bengal.
The film, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, is a biographical adaption of the life of a visually challenged MIT graduate industrialist, Srikanth Bolla, who founded the Bollant Industries. It explores the challenges faced by real life Srikanth due to his disabilities and his unwavering attitude towards achieving his goals, thereby revolutionizing the education and business system in India.
Over its first weekend, Srikanth had earned Rs 17.85 crore and currently stands at Rs 27.60 crore, breaking all of Rajkummar’s previous records.
In a span of just 11 days, 'Srikanth', has outperformed the total box office collections of his last four movies. These films are 'Bheed' (which earned Rs 2.03 crore), 'Hit: The First Case' (with earnings of Rs 9.29 crore), 'Badhaai Do' (which brought in Rs 20.62 crore), and 'Roohi' (which collected Rs 23.25 crore).
The movie has one more week of open run before Rajkummar Rao's next film, 'Mr And Mrs Mahi', featuring Janhvi Kapoor, makes its debut in the cinemas.
Srikanth received an 8.1 out of 10 IMDb rating, and features Alaya F, Sukhita Aiyar, Jyothika, Sharad Kelkar, Jameel Khan, Ravi Singh and Kartick Sitaraman.
Rajkummar Rao was spotted in Mumbai on Monday, casting his vote in the Phase 5 of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections and later seen attending the Ganga Aarti at the Dashaswamedh Ghat in Varanasi.
The actor will be staying back in Varanasi for a two month long schedule to begin shooting for his next film ‘Bhul Chuk Maaf’, on the picturesque ghats of Banaras, with Wamiqa Gabbi. Backed by Dinesh Vijan, this film will be directed by Karan Sharma.