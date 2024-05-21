Srikanth Box Office: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Mints Rs 1.50 Crore on its 11th Day

Over its first weekend, Srikanth had earned Rs 17.85 crore and currently stands at Rs 27.60 crore, breaking all of Rajkummar’s previous records.

In a span of just 11 days, 'Srikanth', has outperformed the total box office collections of his last four movies. These films are 'Bheed' (which earned Rs 2.03 crore), 'Hit: The First Case' (with earnings of Rs 9.29 crore), 'Badhaai Do' (which brought in Rs 20.62 crore), and 'Roohi' (which collected Rs 23.25 crore).

The movie has one more week of open run before Rajkummar Rao's next film, 'Mr And Mrs Mahi', featuring Janhvi Kapoor, makes its debut in the cinemas.