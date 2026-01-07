Not ready to let go: Stranger Things cast gets emotional in new final-season documentary

It has been a few days since fans across the world bid an emotional farewell to Stranger Things. Now, Netflix is giving fans a chance to relive the eventful final season, with a new documentary that goes behind the scenes of Season 5 production. The teaser of the documentary, which is set for January 12 release, shows the cast huddled to read the final season and getting emotional, with Millie Bobby Brown admitting, ‘I’m not ready to let go’. Netflix has announced and released a teaser for One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5.

The documentary gives fans an insight into the years of work that went into the beloved show’s final season. One Last Adventure will be released On Netflix on January 12 and on Monday, the OTT platform shared a glimpse of what one can expect from the teaser.

The teaser shows several stars getting emotional, including Millie and Noah Schnapp. Millie - who played Eleven throughout the entire run - admits in a voiceover: ‘I’m not ready to let go.’ (Agencies)

Also Read: Timothée Chalamet thanks Kylie Jenner in rare romantic moment at 'Critics Choice Awards'