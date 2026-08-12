Suniel Shetty explains why he believes Bihar is set to be a major film shooting destination

Actor Suniel Shetty recently spoke about Bihar's growing potential as a destination for film shoots, highlighting the state's new film-related policies and the opportunities they could create for the industry.

Speaking about the development, Suniel revealed that discussions are underway for an upcoming film to be shot in Bihar from October. He said the proposed shoot could span around 50 to 60 days, with the team currently working on the details. Speaking to media, the 'Dhadkan' actor shared that the entire team is expected to visit Bihar next week to explore the locations and understand the arrangements. He expressed his optimism about the state's potential and said the new policies could help position Bihar as a major destination for filmmakers.

Suniel said, "We have a meeting with the entire department. They want to come for a shooting. They want to shoot a film from October. Because there are new film-related policies. Bihar is going to be a big destination for film shooting. It's a 50-60 day shooting. That's why we came to discuss everything. It's a very good place. The entire team will come to see it next week. And then, I think, from October, there will be a shooting for at least 50-60 days."

During his visit to Patna, Suniel Shetty met Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary to discuss logistics for an upcoming film shoot. The production is expected to be filmed in the state for around 50 to 60 days, beginning in October 2026. (IANS)

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