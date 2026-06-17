Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel reunite to celebrate 25 years of ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’

The team behind the blockbuster ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ reunited on Monday night to celebrate 25 years of the iconic film, bringing together lead stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel along with director Anil Sharma for a special anniversary event.

Marking the milestone, the cast and crew reflected on the enduring popularity of the film, which remains one of Hindi cinema’s most successful and beloved titles. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel posed together for photographs at the celebration, while the team also gathered for group pictures.

Singer Udit Narayan, who lent his voice to some of the film’s most popular songs, including Udja Kale Kawan, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, and Musafir Jaane Wale, also attended the event, dressed in an all white ensemble.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, actor Mushtaq Khan, Utkarsh Sharma also attended the event.

Sunny, dressed in a shirt and jeans, cut a customised chocolate cake as members of the Gadar team cheered him on. Ameesha Patel attended the event in a golden lehenga.

Earlier in the day, Sunny Deol took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion and revisit memories associated with the film and his character, Tara Singh.

Sharing his gratitude with fans, the actor wrote, “25 Years Ago Gadar and Tara Singh conquered your hearts. 25 saal se pyaar ke rishte ki gaddi chall rahi aur aage bhi chalti hi rahegi. Thank you all for giving all of us 25 years of abundant love and making us stay in your hearts, hope we keep staying there.” (ANI)

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