Sunny Deol Renames ‘Lahore 1947’ as ‘Batwara 1947’, Announces Release Date

The makers of Batwara 1947 have unveiled the film’s first motion poster, offering a glimpse into the pain, fear and courage linked to the Partition of India. The poster features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi.

Shared by Sunny Deol on Instagram, the motion poster opens with visuals of chaos, violence and displacement. Sunny is seen running through unrest before appearing with a flaming torch, standing protectively in front of his family, including Preity Zinta, against a conflict-ridden backdrop.

Sharing the poster, Sunny wrote, “In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage. Watch #Batwara1947 in theatres from 14th August 2026.”

Details about the film remain under wraps. Earlier known as Lahore 1947, the movie’s teaser is expected to be released on June 15.

The film marks Sunny Deol’s reunion with director Rajkumar Santoshi after their successful collaborations in Ghayal and Damini. Reports suggest the story is based on Asghar Wajahat’s acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Nai.

Set against the backdrop of Partition, the narrative reportedly follows a Hindu family that migrates from Lahore to India and moves into a haveli left behind by a Muslim family. Their lives take an unexpected turn when they discover an elderly Muslim woman still living there.

Sunny was last seen in Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh. The war drama, a sequel to the 1997 film Border, also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh. (IANS)

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