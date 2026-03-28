Taylor Swift Sweeps iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026 with Seven Wins

Taylor Swift clearly dominated the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026 with seven wins.

On Thursday night, she picked up the most trophies at the latest edition of iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Swift was on hand with her fiance, Travis Kelce, to first accept the award for best pop album of the year with “The Life of a Showgirl,” as presented by Raye.

On receiving the award, Swift said, “I think that this album feels very happy and confident and free because that’s the way that I get to feel every single day of my life, because of my fiance who’s here tonight. So thanks for all the vibes. I really just wanted to say thank you also to iHeart and thank you to anyone who cared about ‘The Fate of Ophelia,’ because you made that into the biggest hit of my career, which is crazy at this point. And thank you.”

She later bagged awards for artist of the year and best lyrics, among several others, bringing her overall tally to 41 iHeartRadio Music Award wins, as per Variety.

“We live in this world where there’s so much immediate feedback, constantly, like you get feedback for everything you share with the world,” Swift said.

“Now, like everything you post, you get feedback whether it’s good or bad or whatever. I just wanna say if I had one hope for you, I would say that I hope that you get to nurture your hobby and your passion. Just between you and that craft, and you give yourself time. Give yourself time to make mistakes. Give yourself time to hone your craft. I’m a firm believer that anything you feed your mind, it will internalize. Anything you feed the internet, it will attempt to kill, and I don’t want that for your dreams. So just thank you for allowing me to turn my hobby into a love, into a passion, into a dream, into a career. Thank you for allowing me to have it this long,” she expressed. (ANI)

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