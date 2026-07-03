Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce's Wedding Itinerary Reveals New Celebration Details

The buzz around the rumoured wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is growing with each day. The couple tying the knot at Madison Square Garden fuels speculations that it is an elaborate, star-studded event with close friends and family. Amid the buzz, a new report of their wedding itinerary has been revealed.

As per the report of Page Six, the couple's main wedding celebration is scheduled for Friday, July 3, with guest arrivals beginning at 3:30 pm. And the party was expected to run until 2 am. The schedule follows days of attention around Madison Square Garden, including city permit reporting, venue setup, security planning and deliveries. The latest details describe a two-day event built around a Thursday rehearsal dinner and a long Friday celebration inside the arena. The reported Friday schedule will begin with guests arriving at 3:30 pm, followed by a 4 pm. cocktail hour on Madison Square Garden's sixth-floor concourse.

The same report stated that the ceremony is expected to begin at 5:30 p.m. on the arena floor, with the reception scheduled to start at 6:30 pm. and continue until 2 am. The celebration is expected to run from 3:30 pm. until 2 am. The couple are rumoured to be tying the knot on July 3; the party will begin at 4 pm and the wedding ceremony at 5:30 pm on the floor of Madison Square Garden, with over 1000 guests arriving. (Agencies)

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