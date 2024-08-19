Thalapathy Vijay rocks as makers drop ‘The Greatest of All Time’ trailer

The trailer of Thalapathy Vijay's forthcoming film 'The Greatest of All Time' (titled ‘Thalapathy is the G.O.A.T’ in Hindi) was released on Saturday, providing a glimpse into what promises to be one of the year's most-awaited movies. The pan-India Tamil action movie directed by blockbuster filmmaker Venkat Prabhu and produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S. Suresh from AGS Entertainment has already created a buzz, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year. ‘Thalapathy is the GOAT’ features Thalapathy Vijay in a dual role, promising fans a thrilling experience with a blend of high-octane action and a gripping narrative. The ensemble cast of the film includes Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu, among others.

Archana Kalapathi, the CEO of AGS entertainment, said, “We at AGS are equally excited along with Thalapathy Vijay, Venkat Prabhu, Yuvan Shankar Raja and the entire team to bring you this truly spectacular film. This is only a glimpse of all the excitement that is coming. We are hoping that the audience would enjoy the film as much as we did while making it.”

Director Venkat Prabhu said, “GOAT is a fictional story, but we have made it closer to reality. Vijay and his core team are part of a special anti-terrorist squad, a wing of the RAW. But what they did in the past becomes a problem in the present. How Vijay and his team face these challenges forms the core of the story.” The film's plot centres around four RAW agents whose past actions come back to haunt them, setting the stage for a high-stake action drama. With music composed by acclaimed composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film marks Thalapathy Vijay’s 68th appearance as a hero. The film is slated for a worldwide release on September 5, 2024, in both standard and IMAX formats, promising a visual extravaganza. Zee Studios will release the film across north India.

Umesh Bansal, CBO, Zee Studios, said, “We're thrilled to bring the cinematic grandeur of 'The Greatest Of All Time' to the Indian audience. Thalapathy Vijay's remarkable dual performance, combined with Venkat Prabhu's visionary direction, makes this film a landmark event in Indian cinema.” (IANS)

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda looks fierce in new poster of ‘VD 12’

Also Watch: