The day Dharmendra revealed how his alcohol intake affected Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol had always expressed his admiration he had for his father. However, before his debut in 1983 with the film Betaab, Dharmendra shared how Sunny had learnt from his mistakes.

Speaking about his son, who was 25 years old when he made his acting debut, the veteran actor said that Sunny doesn’t smoke or drink.

In a chat with Cineblitz, the Sholay actor said, “He has learnt from my mistakes. he said before adding, “Look, he doesn’t smoke and he doesn’t drink’’ as if he believed that these were his biggest mistakes.

Recalling how Sunny would feel hurt whenever he saw Dharmendra pouring a drink, he said this was also one of the things that made him feel guilty.

“He has seen me getting drunk, and I remember how hurt he used to look. Unlike Bobby, who comes and tells me, ‘Papa, don’t do this, don’t do that’. Sunny could never say such things to me. But the hurt look on his face when I’d pour a drink would make me feel very guilty. He has seen that drinking does a person no good,” he said. (Agencies)

