When Dharmendra brought the horrors and bravery of the 1962 war to Indian homes

120 Bahadur”, portraying the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 India–China war, has reached theatres, but the first cinematic account of the courage of the vastly outnumbered Indian soldiers in Ladakh appeared six decades earlier — with Dharmendra in the lead.

Chetan Anand’s “Haqeeqat” (1964), regarded as one of Indian cinema’s finest war films, was loosely inspired by the battle in which the Ahir company of 13 Kumaon, led by Major Shaitan Singh, resisted a massive Chinese assault. Encircled and fighting in brutal conditions, the company inflicted significant casualties before being nearly wiped out, with 95 per cent of its men dying in action.

In the film, Dharmendra plays Captain Bahadur Singh, a character modelled on Major Singh, while Balraj Sahni appears as his commanding officer, Major Ranjit Singh. Jayant portrays Brigadier Singh, based on Brigadier T.N. Raina, the Chushul Brigade commander and later Army Chief. The film adds emotional weight by depicting the Brigadier as the Captain’s father, highlighting the anguish of a commander sending his own son into deadly combat out of duty to the nation.

The tragic conclusion sees Captain Singh and a Ladakhi woman he befriends dying while defending against overwhelming odds. True to the ideals of service, the Captain stays back to cover his men’s withdrawal, though most of them also fall in battle. Their sacrifice is conveyed through stark visuals of soldiers’ bodies across the barren landscape, intercut with grieving families and nationwide solidarity, set to the solemn yet stirring song ““Kar chale ham fida…”“ by Mohammad Rafi, written by Kaifi Azmi and composed by Madan Mohan.

Shot in the harsh terrain of Ladakh, “Haqeeqat” remained true to its title, portraying the hardships and heartbreak of war. It was widely acclaimed, though some survivors of Rezang La criticized minor inaccuracies—one veteran reportedly walked out because the soldiers in the film wore Punjab Regiment insignia instead of Kumaon’s.

A lesser-known chapter behind the film’s making adds to its uniqueness. Chetan Anand, short of funds despite Army and Air Force support, was encouraged to approach Punjab Chief Minister Partap Singh Kairon. Kairon immediately approved Rs 2 lakh, asking only that Punjab’s soldiers also be acknowledged—leading to the epaulette choice. (IANS)

