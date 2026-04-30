The Devil Wears Prada 2 New York premiere: A look at best-dressed stars

The Devil Wears Prada is all set for its theatrical release on May 1. Before the film hit the cinemas, the makers held a world premiere in New York. Several celebrities strutted down the red carpet in their fashionable best.

The red carpet gala was high on fashion, with numerous celebrities turning heads in their stunning outfits.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway appeared at the premiere of her upcoming film in a custom red satin, flared gown. The actress looked stunning on the red carpet with her look, which featured a corsetted bodice and voluminous skirt, marking another high-fashion moment.

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep turned heads at the premiere. The main lead walked in a striking red satin coat layered over a monochrome base, creating a look that is both commanding and remarkably cinematic. She adorned her look, pairing it with black sunglasses and long gloves.

Madelaine Petsch

The Riverdale actress wore a completely sheer, pastel blue dress. The body-hugging floor gown, which features floral embroidery in blue and silver beadwork, perfectly complements her curves and gives a stunning look on the red carpet.

Heidi Klum

The pioneering supermodel Heidi Klum also grasps attention at the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in the most stunning outfit. Klum wore a daring halter-neck gown. The unique water-flowing design kicks it and made her be on the list of best dressed.

Jasmine Tookes

Jasmine Tookes served an eye‑catching look on the red carpet alongside Anne Hathaway. She wears a striking red bodycon dress that perfectly hugs her lean figure.

Lady Gaga

One of the most prominent American actresses, singer-songwriter Lady Gaga, donned a black, sleeveless gown. The artist delivered major fashion goals at the 2026 world premiere. What made her look even more retro was her hairstyle.

Dylan Sprouse And Barbara Palvin Sprouse

The couple made their first appearance after a scary home invasion that put them into trauma. The Sprouses wore a navy blue single-breasted blazer over a white collared shirt, paired with a black fringe midi skirt. On the other hand, Dylan donned a classic black suit. Both made a striking appearance at the premiere night.

Simone Ashley

Pockets in a dress? For premiere night, Simone Ashley stunned in a green satin gown that was both stylish and practical, thanks to a standout detail, as it featured two pockets. She finished the look with a necklace and stacked rings. (Agencies)

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