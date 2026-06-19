‘The Grand Tour’ Star Jeremy Clarkson Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer

British TV icon Jeremy Clarkson is battling cancer. Clarkson revealed that he’s been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer. Clarkson shared the news in the final two episodes of Clarkson's Farm season 5.

During Wednesday's episode of the show, Clarkson told his co-stars Charlie Ireland and Kaleb Cooper that he has been battling the disease.

“I’ve got cancer,” said Clarkson, his revelation obviously shocked, who said, “No, you haven’t. Where?”

To this, Clarkson replied, “Where it is is of no concern of anybody. I’ve known since May.”

Revealing why he was absent the other week, Clarkson shared that he went on to the doctor and had a biopsy. He had been told that cancer was aggressive, but he's lucky, that it has been diagnosed in early stage.

He added, “I’ll have to go and have an operation and then, the operation is in and out in no time, but your body’s out of action for a little while.” However, he did not revealed at what stage of cancer he had been battling with.

Clarkson added that he had known "since May". "I promise I'll be fine," he told his co-stars.

In a chat with Cooper, he also shared that his 10% of prostate is cancer, and the other 10% is dead.

''The prostate, 10% of it is dead, the 10% where the cancer is," he said,

"I had the op, and just fingers crossed it's worked, we don't know yet," he shared.

The episode and series, in which Clarkson revealed his diagnosis, ended with the actor in a hospital bed following treatment.

"We started season five with me in a hospital bed, and here we are at the end of season five and I'm back in the hospital bed," he said.

"Some of the treatment's gone a bit awry, let's say, so I'm going to be here for a little while. I'm nil by mouth, I don't know what's going to happen. But if this is all successful," he continues.

"I'll see you for season six, and if it isn't, I wont," he said. (Agencies)

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