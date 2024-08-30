‘They have a lot of bitterness for me’: Actress-filmmaker and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Gandhi family for ‘Emergency’ screening

Actress-filmmaker and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said that she would love to invite the Gandhi family for the screening for her upcoming movie “Emergency”, but she added that they have a lot of “bitterness” especially for her.

Kangana-starrer “Emergency” is a biographical political action thriller film, which is based on the Indian Emergency, a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had a state of emergency declared across the country by citing internal and external threats to the country.

Since “Emergency” is about Indira Gandhi, does Kangana plan to invite the Gandhi family for the film’s screening?

The actress said, “I would love to. But I am sure that they will not accept my invitation because they have a lot of bitterness especially for me.”

“I have already received so many notices from the Supreme Court about my comments on their comments… I am also a parliamentarian. I am also supposed to comment about their comments but they have objections with that also.” Kangana hopes the Gandhi family watches the film and is sure they will have kind words to say.

“I hope if not for my screening, they see the film and judge it very objectively, they enjoy the film and I am sure they have kind words to say if they want to. Lets see.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. “Emergency” is slated to release on September 6. The film is based on true events that unfolded in 1975. It traces the incident that took place under the leadership of one of the most Powerful Women in Indian History Indira Gandhi. (IANS)

Also Read: ‘The Buckingham Murders’: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan garners attention with her de-glam look

Also watch: