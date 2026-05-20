Tilak Varma–Sreeleela Dating Buzz: Actor’s Mother Breaks Silence

Sreeleela has recently been making headlines after netizens linked her with Indian cricketer Tilak Varma. The rumour gained traction following a clip featuring cricketer Suryakumar Yadav teasing Tilak Varma that went viral. Now, the actress's mother, Dr Swarnalatha, has reacted to the buzz, firmly denying the speculation.

In the past days, several social media users began claiming that Sreeleela and Tilak had allegedly been in a relationship for nearly a year, and unverified fan theories and IPL match appearances further fuelled the chatter.

Reacting to the claims, Dr Swarnalatha told Deccan Chronicle, "These rumours are absolutely false and have no truth in them. We do not know how such stories emerge. There is not even an iota of truth in reports claiming that Sreeleela and Tilak Varma have been seeing each other for the past year. It is purely a figment of imagination."

She also revealed that the actor is currently "preparing for her NEET-PG examination scheduled in June. Right now, her concentration is entirely on studies and films. She has another five to six years ahead for such personal matters and is balancing both academics and career very well."

Before her mother addressed the speculation, Sreeleela’s team had already rejected the reports with an official statement that read, "The rumours surrounding Tilak Varma and Sreeleela are completely baseless and untrue. The two have never even met or spoken to each other. There is absolutely no truth to these speculations, and such fabricated stories should not be circulated without any factual basis." (Agencies)

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