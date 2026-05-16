‘I Always Back Myself to Finish Games’: Tilak Varma After PBKS Heroics

Dharamshala: T20 World Cup 2026 champion Tilak Varma said self-belief and calmness under pressure helped him guide the Mumbai Indians (MI) to a thrilling victory over the Punjab Kings after his unbeaten 75 in the IPL 2026 clash at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Chasing a challenging target of 201, the Mumbai Indians completed the chase with one ball to spare, with Tilak anchoring the innings brilliantly.

Tilak remained unbeaten on 75 off 37 balls, smashing six fours and six sixes in a composed yet aggressive innings that turned the match in Mumbai’s favour.

Reflecting on his approach during the tense chase, Tilak said he always backed himself to finish the game.

“I am the man, you always believe in me. So if you won’t believe in yourself, then no one will be believing. So I always say that I’ll finish the game,” Tilak said in a video released by IPL on X.

The left-hander revealed that during the second strategic timeout, he had spoken with the team coach about waiting for one big over to swing the momentum completely.

“That’s what I was also talking with our coach today, when the second strategic timeout was going on. That one big over and the game will be done. One big over came, and I know that I’ll finish the game,” he said.

Tilak also recalled a similar situation from last season involving teammate Will Jacks, explaining how he stays calm even when the required runs come down to the final few deliveries.

“Last year also the same thing I was telling to Will that four balls, eight runs. He was like, okay, okay, let’s go for two. I said that one shot, the game will be done,” he added.

Mumbai were under pressure during the closing stages after Sherfane Rutherford was dismissed in the 17th over. However, Tilak continued to attack confidently and completed his fifty in just 25 balls before taking Mumbai over the line.

“So four balls, eight runs, and when I missed that shot, I know that I’ll finish the game in one or two balls. So I was just waiting and keep believing in myself, and I was just breathing,” Tilak explained.

Punjab Kings had earlier posted 200/8 in 20 overs with Prabhsimran Singh scoring 57 and Azmatullah Omarzai adding a rapid 38 late in the innings. Shardul Thakur starred with the ball for Mumbai with figures of 4/39.

Tilak said finishing matches in such situations only increases confidence and spoke about the pride of representing the Mumbai Indians.

“So that’s that’s make you a big player, and it gets even more confidence. So when you finish something like this, once again, I always say, it’s God’s plan. We are playing for the Mumbai Indians, it’s a big legacy, Mumbai has a legacy,” he said.

“So very few players get a chance to play for IPL or this stage. I know how hard I worked before when I was a kid. I always dreamed to play at this stage. So when I get this opportunity, each and every game and each and every ball is important for me,” he added. IANS

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