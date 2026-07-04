Tobey Maguire and Ice Spice Spark Dating Buzz After Intimate Moment at Michael Rubin’s White Party

Tobby Maguire and Ice Spice are grabbing headlines after the duo were seen together at a party. While several online posts claimed both have appeared to show the two sharing an intimate moment. The viral pictures have hinted, leaving fans wondering whether it’s a hint at budding romance and is simply being taken out of context. Tobey Maguire and Ice Spice were among other Hollywood celebrities who recently attended Michael Rubin’s annual White Party in the Hamptons, as per reports. However, what caught everyone’s attention is them both sharing an intimate moment together, sparking fan frenzy.

In the viral images, the Spider-Man actor and the rapper were seen chatting closely. However, there has been no confirmation from either side suggesting anything beyond a casual exchange at the star-studded gathering. An X user had shared a clip, and several have reacted, sharing their views. (Agencies)

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