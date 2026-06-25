Tom Cruise Unveils First Look of Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu’s Dark Comedy ‘Digger’

Over the years, Hollywood icon Tom Cruise has cemented his status as one of cinema’s greatest action stars. This time, however, he is set to surprise audiences with a completely different avatar in ‘Digger,’ offering a fresh and unexpected side of his talent.

On Tuesday, new assets from the black comedy epic Digger, the latest directorial effort from Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, were unveiled.

A newly released retrospective from Warner Bros., celebrating the remarkable career of Tom Cruise, has offered fans an intriguing first glimpse of Digger.

Though brief, the footage provides a tantalizing look at Cruise as Digger Rockwell, a larger-than-life figure said to be the most powerful man in the world. Far removed from the action-hero persona that has defined much of his recent work, the role appears to place Cruise in a darkly comic, unpredictable, and offbeat world.

Sharing the footage, Tom on Instagram wrote, “For the last 46 years, it has been my privilege to work alongside countless talented artists and crews to create these characters, stories, and films for you all. I’m looking forward to seeing you at the movies! DIGGER. Only in theaters this October.” (ANI)

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