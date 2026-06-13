Tom Hanks Explains Why the Oscars Don’t Need a Voice Acting Category

Oscar-winner Tom Hanks, who has voiced Woody in Toy Story 5, explained that multiple voice actors have the chops to take home an Oscar in one of the current acting categories at the 98-year-running award show.

“I think they have enough categories. The truth is, a voice actor can win Best Actor. The judgment is, ‘any performance that moved you’,” Hanks told Gold Derby.

Hanks used Andy Serkis as an example, given his performances in the Lord of the Rings and Planet of the Apes franchises, reports deadline.com.

“Even though he does not appear as Andy Serkis, he gives all the raw material for it. There’s been people who have been close to being nominated that do not appear on camera. That could happen to a pure-vocal actor,” added Hanks.

Hanks’ comments come as he reprises his voice performance as Woody in Toy Story 5, premiering June 19 in theaters, more than 30 years after the first Toy Story premiered in 1995. (IANS)

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