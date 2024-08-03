Top 6 actresses who are ready to be tough cops in upcoming new films

The portrayal of police officers by leading actresses has always been an exciting trend with fans marching in support of strong powerful female leads on screen. With each role demanding intense preparation and bringing a unique narrative to the screen, these actresses are set to captivate audiences with their powerful performances. Here’s a look at some of the most anticipated portrayals of female actors who are soon to be essaying the role of cops on screen.

Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra is gearing up to don the police uniform in Zee5’s upcoming series “Gyaarah Gyaarah”. Known for her versatile acting skills, Kritika will be seen in a serious avatar, portraying a dedicated and righteous cop. To ensure authenticity in her performance, she has undergone rigorous training to master the essential skills required for the role.

Deepika Padukone

In Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited film “Singham Again”, and the new entrant to his cop universe, Deepika Padukone will be stepping into the shoes of Lady Singham. This film marks her entry into Rohit Shetty’s famed Cop Universe. Known for her powerful screen presence, Deepika’s portrayal of a strong, fearless police officer is eagerly anticipated by fans and critics alike.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar, fresh from her role in the thriller “Bhakshak”, is set to make her OTT debut with the series “Daldal”. Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta, Bhumi will be playing Mumbai’s newly appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rita Ferreira. She recently shared her first look from the series on Instagram, showcasing her in a commanding police uniform, hinting at a compelling performance.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to deliver an intense performance in “The Buckingham Murders”, directed by Hansal Mehta. She will be portraying an ex cop turned detective solving a complex murder mystery while dealing with personal grief. Kareena has shared that the role, which sees her character grappling with the loss of a child, left her emotionally drained, highlighting her commitment to the character.

Kubra Sait

Kubra Sait is excited to play a cop in “Deva”, alongside Shahid Kapoor. Currently shooting for the film, Kubbra has expressed her enthusiasm for the action-packed role and the unique perspective of Mumbai that the film provides. Her portrayal promises to bring a fresh and dynamic energy to the screen.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is set to reprise her role as a police officer in the second season of the hit series Dahaad. The makers have announced plans for “Dahaad 2”, and fans are excited to see Sonakshi don the police uniform once again. Her powerful performance in the first season has set high expectations for her return. (Agencies)

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Opens Up About Box Office Struggles at 'Khel Khel Mein' Trailer Launch, Promises to Keep Working No Matter What

Also Watch: