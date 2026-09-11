Toronto Film Festival: 200+ Films, Star-Studded Line-Up Take Centre Stage

North America's largest film festival, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), opened Thursday with more than 200 films and a star-studded line-up featuring John Malkovich, Penelope Cruz, Chris Rock, Helen Mirren and K-pop star Lisa.

Following Venice and Telluride, TIFF attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors for screenings and red-carpet events. The festival's 51st edition is showcasing several films expected to feature in the awards season.

The world premiere of "I Play Rocky," directed by Oscar winner Peter Farrelly, is among the highlights. The film stars Anthony Ippolito as a young Sylvester Stallone and tells the story of his struggle to bring "Rocky" to the screen.

Opening night features "Being Heumann," directed by Oscar winner Sian Heder and starring Ruth Madeley as US disability rights activist Judy Heumann, with Mark Ruffalo also in the cast.

Another biopic, "Villeneuve: The Rise of a Legend," chronicles Canadian Formula 1 racing star Gilles Villeneuve's journey from Quebec to the top of motorsport.

Chris Rock returns as writer-director with "Misty Green," a Hollywood satire starring Rosalind Eleazar, Daniel Kaluuya, Adam Driver and Anna Kendrick.

Other major titles include Martin McDonagh's "Wild Horse Nine," Zack Snyder's "The Last Photograph," and "Bunker," starring Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz.

Helen Mirren stars in "A Talent for Murder," while Lisa will present the documentary "Always Lalisa," focusing on her solo career and acting debut. TIFF runs through September 20. (Agencies)

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